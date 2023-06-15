In my work researching about my new residential town of Piedmont, I have learned a lot about the Bloomington Viaduct and its significance in history. The bridge structure was built to cross the North Branch of the Potomac River and featured a 17-mile grade, beginning at Piedmont. It was part of the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad’s route past Piedmont, West Virginia.
The construction of the Bloomington Viaduct was conducted by the B&O Railroad and finished in 1851. The structure was so strong that it survived the raid on Piedmont in 1864. The sandstone design features three full center arches, each with a span of 56 feet and a rise of 28 feet. It is believed to be the only known example of this type of bridge in Garrett County and was vital in the expansion of timber and coal industries throughout our area. In 1916, the viaduct was widened to have four tracks.
The viaduct spans the northern branch of the Potomac River connecting Bloomington (Garrett County), to Mineral County, West Virginia, and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on Nov. 21, 1976. A nearby boat ramp provides access to the North Branch and a take-out point for river trips from Kitzmiller, Maryland.
The Bloomington Viaduct has vital historical significance for our area. In fact, two tracks of it continue to be used today. I would recommend a trip to see it, to appreciate its beauty and impact.
Now a resident of Piedmont, West Virginia, David Shapiro is a longtime resident of Keyser, West Virginia, and former business owner in that city.
