Boatload of toys brings holiday joy
CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police is renewing its commitment to helping the state’s children have a joyful holiday season with its annual “Boatload of Toys” drive. Staff will be collecting donations of new and unopened toys for youth up to 18 years old.
Officers and civilian staff manage the program as part of the national Marine Toys for Tots program to collect and distribute toys to children in need during the holiday season. After suspending the program last year due to the pandemic, NRP is eager to resume collecting hundreds of gifts to distribute.
“NRP is excited to be a part of this wonderful initiative,” NRP Superintendent Col. Adrian Baker said. “The holiday season can be difficult for some, so our goal is to assist families in need and to help spread holiday cheer.”
A Maryland Natural Resources Police patrol boat will be set up outside several retailers in Maryland to fill the entire boat as part of the drive.
