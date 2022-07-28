PAW PAW, W.Va. — Bonnie’s Bus mobile mammography unit will offering 3D digital screening mammograms and breast care education to women at various locations throughout August.
A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, Bonnie’s Bus will be at Mountaineer Community Health Center in Paw Paw from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 16. For an appointment, call 304-947-5500.
The bus will visit Hampshire County Health Department in Augusta from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 17. For an appointment, call 304-496-9640; and Mount Storm Health Center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 19. For an appointment, call 304-693-7616.
Patient and staff safety is a top priority and staff will wear masks, patients wait in their car until their appointment time and thorough sanitization is conducted between patients.
The screening mammograms are billed to private insurance, Medicaid or Medicare. Patients who are underinsured or uninsured and meet enrollment criteria will be assisted in enrolling in the West Virginia Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program to cover the cost of their screening mammogram. Uninsured women living in West Virginia who are 40 and older can receive a free screening mammogram on the bus through the generosity of grant funding and donations. A physician’s order is needed for a mammogram.
Bonnie’s Bus has provided more than 25,000 mammograms for women throughout West Virginia and led to the detection of more than 125 cases of breast cancer since 2009. Many of those screened are underinsured or uninsured and qualify for screening through the state program.
Bonnie’s Bus works in collaboration with a statewide partnership of clinicians, public health professionals, women’s groups and other community leaders to help reduce the number of deaths from breast cancer in West Virginia.
Made possible by a gift from West Virginia natives Jo and Ben Statler to the Cancer Institute, Bonnie’s Bus is operated in partnership with WVU Hospitals. The bus is named in memory of Jo Statler’s late mother, Bonnie Wells Wilson.
For information on Bonnie’s Bus, see WVUCancer.org/Bonnie.
