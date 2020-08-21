CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Library System is offering a series of book discussions to engage the community in conversations about race in America. As a follow-up to Ibram X. Kendi’s live discussion on “How to Be Antiracist,” discussions will be centered around themes from Kendi’s other award-winning book, “Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America.”
Beginning Sept. 1, discussions will be held every other Tuesday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. via Zoom. The two hosts from library staff will be joined by a co-host from the Allegany County Chapter of the NAACP to facilitate discussion around the week’s chosen theme. “Stamped from the Beginning” uses the stories of five American intellectuals to depict the history of racism in America.
Many of the Choose Civility: Allegany County partner organizations have joined the library to participate in the discussions as they contribute to the mission of Choose Civility, to encourage civil conversations and kindness toward others.
The final discussion will be held Oct. 27.
“Stamped from the Beginning” is available from the Allegany County Library System, The Book Center in Cumberland and Main Street Books in Frostburg.
To register, visit www.alleganycountylibrary.info/stampedbookdiscussion or call 301-777-1200.
