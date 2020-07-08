CUMBERLAND — Book drops at the Frostburg, George’s Creek, South Cumberland, Washington Street and Westernport public libraries have been reopened and are accepting returns of library items, according to a news release from the Allegany County Library System.
The book drop at the LaVale Library will not reopen. Items checked out from the LaVale Library can be returned to any of the other book drops.
At the time of the LaVale Library’s closure in March, there were approximately 13,000 items checked out by the public. The library currently is undergoing renovation and expansion.
Returned items will be placed in a quarantine room for three days, following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the American Library Association and other Maryland libraries. Items will remain on the borrower’s account for at least 72 hours after returning them to the book drop. No fines will be charged until Aug. 31.
Sidewalk pickup services and public entry into the library buildings remain closed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.