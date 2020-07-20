BEDFORD, Pa. — A “COVID Spring into Books” festival is scheduled for July 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bedford Arts Cooperative, 110 W. Pitt St., with numerous authors scheduled to attend.
Throughout the day, authors will give live readings from their works and be on hand to sign and sell their books along with other reading-themed vendors.
Visitors will also have an opportunity to meet Typhani Russo, Ms. Pennsylvania USA Ambassador and founder of “Bookworms against Bullies.” A variety of door prizes will be awarded at random. The day will culminate with a production of “Alice in Wonderland,” a special edition of the “Atomic Radio, Live Performance Radio Show” featuring Off-Pitt Street Kids actors.
The book festival is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted.
“Alice in Wonderland” will begin at 7 p.m. Admission to “Alice in Wonderland” is donation only. Reservations are recommended but not required. Masks are required and will be available at the door.
