BORDEN — A $3.6 million federal Recreational Trails Program grant will provide the funding to repair exterior end walls and the surface of the 955-foot-long Borden Tunnel on the Great Allegheny Passage.
Gov. Larry Hogan announced $35.7 million in grants for 53 bicycle, pedestrian and trail projects across Maryland. The grants include $33.1 million in federal funding for 32 projects through the Transportation Alternatives Program and Recreational Trails Program plus $2.6 million in state funding for 21 projects through the Maryland Department of Transportation’s Kim Lamphier Bikeways Network.
“These grants will provide residents with improved bicycle and pedestrian access for transportation, recreation and good health,” said Hogan. “Strengthening Maryland’s bike and pedestrian trail network provides greater quality of life for residents of all ages and makes our state even more attractive for residents and businesses.”
All three grant programs support agency partnerships to improve safety and connectivity across Maryland’s multimodal transportation network. The announcement of this year’s awards comes during the statewide celebration of Walktober, a month-long recognition of the official state exercise — walking— and its profound impact on the lives of Marylanders.
