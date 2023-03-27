OAKLAND — Mark Boucot, president and CEO of WVU Medicine Garrett Regional Medical Center and WVU Medicine Potomac Valley Hospital, has been named a Top Rural Hospital CEO to Know by Becker’s Hospital Review, a leading health care publication, for the second year in a row.
The annual list recognized 80 rural hospital CEOs who have worked to ensure their communities have access to the best health care services possible.
Boucot has more than 30 years of health care experience and serves as president and CEO for both GRMC, a 55-bed acute care hospital in Oakland, and PVH, a critical access hospital in Keyser, West Virginia.
“Mark is a tireless advocate for rural and population health and has taken that passion and created meaningful systems of care at GRMC and PVH to serve those in need,” Albert L. Wright Jr., president and CEO of the West Virginia University Health System, said. “We are proud to have him as part of our WVU Medicine family and congratulate him on this well-deserved honor.”
Boucot holds a master’s degree from the New Jersey Institute of Technology, a Bachelor of Science degree in organizational management from Cabrini College, the Fellow Certification from the American College of Healthcare Executives and has a certified lean six sigma yellow belt from the Juran Institute.
At GRMC, he has overseen facility construction and modernization; subsequent rebranding of the hospital; and the addition of specialty services, including behavioral health, cancer care and infusion therapy, cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation, colorectal surgery, dermatology, gynecology, heart and vascular, integrative pain management, nephrology and urology and pediatrics.
PVH improved emergency room wait times and added additional specialty services, including the opening of the WVU Cancer Institute of PVH in 2022.
Rated a five-star facility by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in 2020, PVH also received designation as West Virginia’s Community Star for 2021.
PVH was the first critical access hospital in the West Virginia Health System to achieve acute stroke ready hospital certification through the Joint Commission and the American Heart Association, making it the third hospital in the state to achieve the designation.
The hospital was also awarded the American College of Radiology gold seal of accreditation in computed tomography.
Boucot attributes the success of both hospitals to “being able to work with an amazing medical staff and having a superb and caring hospital staff. Together, they work to create an encouraging and welcoming environment through frontline councils and have a dedicated commitment to patient safety and performance improvement,” he said.
