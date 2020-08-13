CUMBERLAND — St. Paul's Lutheran Church will open Bountiful Blessings from 4 to 6 p.m. today, drive-thru only. People on the current list, having registered in 2020, will be eligible to receive items. Bags will be prepackaged with core items only.
Bountiful Blessings drive-thru only open 4 to 6 p.m. today
CUMBERLAND TIMES-NEWS
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Two die in Grant County crash
- Drug arrest cleanup closes Sheetz
- Deputies: Speed factor in fatal crash
- Pennsylvania man injured in Deep Creek Lake boating mishap
- Motorcyclist killed in Garrett County crash
- Allegany County averages 14 drug overdoses a week over three months
- Mineral commissioners fire county coordinator
- Zach Alkire new Fort Hill football coach
- Rawlings man arrested after 13-hour standoff
- 14 new COVID cases in Allegany County
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.