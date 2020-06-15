Bowers earns degree in osteopathic medicine

CUMBERLAND — Nicholas Bowers graduated with honors from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine with a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree on May 30.
While at WVSOM, Bowers received the James R. Stookey, D.O., Manipulative Medicine Scholarship and the Statewide Campus Outstanding Student Award. He is a member of Psi Sigma Alpha, a national osteopathic scholastic honor society.
Bowers earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in biology from Frostburg State University in 2015. He is a 2012 graduate of Fort Hill High School.
Bowers is the son of Steve Bowers and Terry Robinson of Cumberland. He is married to Adeline Bowers.
He plans to enter an anesthesiology residency at WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia.
