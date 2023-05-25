For the Times-News
CUMBERLAND — Brandon Beall has been promoted to deputy chief of the State Fire Marshal’s Western Regional Office, State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci announced.
Beall, who has been with the Office of the State Fire Marshal since September 2017, fills the position after Master Deputy State Fire Marshal Ed Ernst filled in as interim deputy chief when Jason Mowbray was promoted to chief deputy a year ago.
“We had a lot of great candidates and a competitive process, and I am proud to make this choice. Deputy Chief Beall has demonstrated that he is prepared for this new role through his high level of competence and character,” said Geraci.
Beall was a career firefighter with Loudon County Fire-Rescue when he decided to join Boonsboro Police Department, graduating from the Hagerstown Community College Police Academy in June 2015.
He later transferred to the Office of the State Fire Marshal and was assigned to the Western Regional Office, which consists of Garrett, Allegany, and Washington counties.
He became a certified fire investigation technician and evidence collection technician with the International Association of Arson Investigators and was recognized as Deputy State Fire Marshal of the Year for the Western Region in 2018.
Beall was selected to be on the bomb squad, graduated from the FBI’s Hazardous Device School and was chosen for the Underwater Hazardous Device Team, receiving advanced training in underwater diving, boating and tactical operations.
“I am very grateful for the opportunity to serve in this new position. I look forward to playing a part in this agency’s continued growth and advancement,” said Beall.
Beall will supervise a staff of eight and still covers on call until new investigator positions are filled within the coming months.
