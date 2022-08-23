CUMBERLAND — Breezeline has launched the next generation of TV, Breezeline Stream TV, in Cumberland and Davis and Green Spring, West Virginia.
The new cloud-based TV service seamlessly integrates live TV, DVR, On Demand and popular streaming apps for viewing devices inside and outside the home via a single, easy-to-use interface.
Unlike traditional systems that receive the TV signal over coaxial cable, Breezeline Stream TV uses Internet Protocol TV technology to deliver hundreds of video channels and thousands of On Demand programs as well as access to streaming providers.
“Breezeline Stream TV will enable viewers in Cumberland to watch what they want, when and where they want,” said Heather McCallion, vice president products and programming. “It delivers a powerful viewing experience, yet it’s really simple to use.”
Breezeline Stream TV gives viewers live rewind, start over, catch up features; up to 300 hours of HD recording with Cloud DVR Max; and voice command capability with Google Assistant to find a show, open an app, check the weather or get program recommendations.
The Breezeline Stream TV app is available for free so that viewers can take their shows on the road, including live TV and recordings with Cloud DVR.
Breezeline Stream TV is available for new Breezeline TV customers in serviceable areas with a Breezeline internet connection.
For more information, visit breezeline.com/internet-tv.
