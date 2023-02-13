McDonnell earns restaurant award
MCHENRY — The Restaurant Association of Maryland has named Brenda McDonnell of Garrett County the 2023 Restaurateur of the Year. McDonnell is the owner of Brenda’s Pizzeria, Trader’s Coffee House, Ace’s Run and Firewater Kitchen & Bar.
The award honors the restaurant owner who shows originality and offers quality service to customers, demonstrates success in the eyes of fellow operators, employees and community and demonstrates leadership on behalf of the hospitality industry locally, statewide or nationally. RAM is inviting the public to vote for its favorite industry professionals for Bartender of the Year, Chef of the Year, Restaurant Manager of the Year and Server of the Year. To vote, visit marylandrestaurants.com/gala.
