CUMBERLAND — Cumberland native Brian T. Mathews was promoted to the rank major in the U.S. Army in a ceremony on the banks of the Potomac River at Mount Vernon. He serves as a political military adviser on the Joint Chiefs of Staff in the Europe, NATO and Russia Division.

Mathews is a 2008 graduate of Allegany High School, a 2012 graduate of Penn State University with majors in supply chain management and economics and a 2021 graduate of Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy with a master of policy management degree. He graduated from the Ordnance Basic Officer Leadership Course and Combined Logistics Captain’s Career Course, is a member of the International Society of Logistics and has earned a Lean Six Sigma yellow belt.

The son of Tom and Carolyn Mathews, he is married to the former Kristin Holsing and has an infant daughter, Charlotte.

Debbie Meyer is a Copy Editor for the Cumberland Times-News.

