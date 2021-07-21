CUMBERLAND — Cumberland native Brian T. Mathews was promoted to the rank major in the U.S. Army in a ceremony on the banks of the Potomac River at Mount Vernon. He serves as a political military adviser on the Joint Chiefs of Staff in the Europe, NATO and Russia Division.
Mathews is a 2008 graduate of Allegany High School, a 2012 graduate of Penn State University with majors in supply chain management and economics and a 2021 graduate of Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy with a master of policy management degree. He graduated from the Ordnance Basic Officer Leadership Course and Combined Logistics Captain’s Career Course, is a member of the International Society of Logistics and has earned a Lean Six Sigma yellow belt.
The son of Tom and Carolyn Mathews, he is married to the former Kristin Holsing and has an infant daughter, Charlotte.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.