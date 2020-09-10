ROMNEY, W.Va. — The Cumberland Road Bridge on state Route 28 north of Romney will be reduced to one lane beginning as early as Sept. 14.
The lane closure, located approximately 0.01 miles south of the intersection with Buffalo Hollow Road, will be in place 24 hours a day for the West Virginia Division of Highways to replace the superstructure on the bridge.
Traffic will be maintained through the project by use of temporary signals. Signs will be in place to warn motorists, who are advised to use caution while traveling through the work zone.
Work is expected to be completed in approximately six weeks.
Questions regarding the closure can be directed to the District 5 Bridge Department at 681-320-2016.
