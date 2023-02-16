Bridge project to begin, other road work continues
CUMBERLAND — Construction on the Baltimore Street Bridge will begin Feb. 20 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays. The project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.
The bridge will remain open for two lanes of traffic during construction with the exception of scheduled nighttime closures. No parking will be permitted on the bridge until the project is complete.
Columbia Gas work will continue on Broadway Street between Maryland Avenue and City View Terrace from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day through March 3.
Weber Street will be closed from Baltimore Avenue to Westview Terrace during those same hours through Feb. 24.
Any questions, contact the Cumberland Engineering Department at 301-759-6600.
