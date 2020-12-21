Songs for a Winter Night to air on Facebook
FROSTBURG — FrostburgFirst a virtual evening celebrating the holiday season with Songs for a Winter Night on Dec. 24 from 8 to 10 p.m.
Erica Brown and The Bluegrass Connection is a five-piece band from New England that features award winning fiddler and singer Brown, Matt Shipman on mandolin, Lincoln Meyers on guitar, Eli Gilbert on banjo and Kris Day on bass.
The band incorporates music from the traditional bluegrass, folk and country repertoire as well as French Canadian fiddle music and original songs.
To register, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/694309487886423/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.