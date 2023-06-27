Downtown paving jobs scheduled through July 7
CUMBERLAND — Belt Paving will be working downtown through July 7 to repave the following streets:
Centre Street from Frederick Street to Market Street; Mechanic Street from Frederick Street to Market Street; Market Street from Centre Street to Mechanic Street; Polk Street from Centre Street to Hanover Street; Hanover Street; Bedford Street Extended.
The roads will be flagged to route vehicles around the construction sites.
Parking will be restricted in the areas during construction from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Any questions, contact the Cumberland Engineering Department, 301-759-6600.
