Repairs to close Main Street sidewalk
FROSTBURG — Beginning April 26, the sidewalk access and street parking on the south side of Main Street in front of the block housing 2-30 W. Main Street will be disrupted while scaffolding is in place to repair the facade of 14 W. Main.
Wholesome Harvest, Funky Repurps, Bartles Jewelry, Dante’s, the Princess Restaurant, the law offices of Jayci Duncan, the American Legion, Madison Paige Boutique and the Hotel Gunter will be affected.
Free customer parking will be available in the West Mechanic Street parking lot adjacent to City Place.
Questions and concerns can be brought to the Community Development Department of City Hall at 301-689-6000, ext. 105 or lbennett@frostburgcity.org.
