Cresaptown, MD (21502)

Today

Cloudy this evening with periods of light rain and snow after midnight. Low around 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with periods of light rain and snow after midnight. Low around 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%.