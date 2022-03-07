Bite of the Burg a weeklong event of eating specials
FROSTBURG — The second Bite of the Burg Frostburg Restaurant Week will take place March 12-19 with restaurants, bars and cafes featuring specials all week.
FrostburgFirst will hold a contest with the chance to win $25 in Burg Bucks to spend downtown. To enter, purchase from a participating restaurant, find the QR code on FrostburgFirst flyers or visit downtownfrostburg.com/biteoftheburg and upload your receipt. Four winners will be announced March 21.
Contact FrostburgFirst with any questions at events@frostburgfirst.com or 301-689-6900.
