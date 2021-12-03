Government House open for the holiday
CUMBERLAND — Gov. Larry Hogan and first lady Yumi Hogan invite Marylanders and their families to a Holiday Open House on Dec. 11 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Government House in Annapolis. Face masks will be required to enter.
Guests are asked to bring unwrapped toys to be donated to those in need during the holiday season. The Maryland State Police will collect donations under a tent by the front gate for a local toy drive.
The decorations for the open house will include Christmas trees provided by Lowe’s Bayshore Nursery in Stevensville. A menorah has been placed in Government House in celebration of Hanukkah. An assortment of holiday cookies and brownies prepared by Government House chefs will be provided with hot wassail.
Holiday ornaments designed by the first lady and provided by the Foundation for the Preservation of Government House of Maryland will be available for purchase. Proceeds will help maintain the historical significance of Government House with repairs, remodeling and preservation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.