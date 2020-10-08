Duck race on Oct. 17 to benefit county co-op
ROMNEY, W.Va. — The Hampshire County Co-op and Heritage Marketplace will hold a duck race Oct. 17.
The Bank of Romney donated $500 for first place. Other cash prizes will be awarded along with gift certificates and items from local businesses. Handmade items from co-op artisans will be available.
Tickets can be purchased at the co-op, 58 S. Marsham St., Oct. 4-5 or at Anderson’s Corner. For more information, visit Facebook.
