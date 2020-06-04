Downtown streets to close for work for entire months of June and July
CUMBERLAND — Columbia Gas of Maryland will be involved in construction projects for the entire months of June and July on the following streets: George, Harrison, South Centre, South Liberty, Dexter Place, Union and Pershing.
Roads will be closed or flagged to safely facilitate construction. All roads are expected to be open to traffic at the end of each workday and on weekends.
On June 4, Dexter Place will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. from South Centre Street to George Street to allow for underground utilities to be replaced.
Any questions, contact the Cumberland Engineering Department, 301-759-6600.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.