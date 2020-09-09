Farrady auxiliary to meet Monday

FROSTBURG — Farrady Unit 24 American Legion Auxiliary will hold an Executive Committee meeting Sept. 14 at 5:30 p.m. to review the proposed budget and standing rules, constitution and bylaws. Officers and past presidents are included.

The membership meeting will follow.

Beall classmates to have lunch

FROSTBURG — The Beall High School class of 1952 will meet for lunch Sept. 24 at 12:30 p.m. at the home of Ann “Peaches” Winner, 10202 Winner’s Lane, Consol.

For more information, call 301-689-8416.

 

 

