Farrady auxiliary to meet Monday
FROSTBURG — Farrady Unit 24 American Legion Auxiliary will hold an Executive Committee meeting Sept. 14 at 5:30 p.m. to review the proposed budget and standing rules, constitution and bylaws. Officers and past presidents are included.
The membership meeting will follow.
Beall classmates to have lunch
FROSTBURG — The Beall High School class of 1952 will meet for lunch Sept. 24 at 12:30 p.m. at the home of Ann “Peaches” Winner, 10202 Winner’s Lane, Consol.
For more information, call 301-689-8416.
