Federal funding to enhance transit services in rural communities
CUMBERLAND — Allegany County will receive $121,500 in federal funding to build a transit hub in Cumberland to increase transportation services.
U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and U.S. Rep. David Trone the funding to upgrade transportation services and increase transit access in rural and low-income communities across Maryland. Baltimore also received $225,000. Funding comes from the U.S. Federal Transit Administration’s Helping Obtain Prosperity for Everyone Program.
