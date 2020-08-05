Legion auxiliary members to meet
FROSTBURG — A Mountain District American Legion Auxiliary memorial service will be held Aug. 9 at 1 p.m. at Farrady Post Home, 27 W. Main St.
Farrady Unit 24 American Legion Auxiliary will meet Aug. 10 at 6 p.m. in the Post Home. Mountain District President Alta Glotfelty will install officers.
A discussion of upcoming events will include the annual post picnic scheduled for Aug. 16 at the Hoffman area Bobby Preston memorial grounds.
Dues are now being accepted. Spaghetti dinners for August and September have been canceled.
