Derby Day group announces plans for activities
FROSTBURG — Planning meetings are underway for Derby Day, scheduled for July 3 at noon on Main Street with a rain date of July 5.
Meetings are scheduled each Wednesday through June 30.
Driver trial dates are June 6 from noon to 2 p.m. and June 10 and 15 from 6 to 8 p.m.
The drivers safety party is June 28 at 6 p.m. at the Elks Lodge.
Sponsors and drivers are still needed and advertising in the program booklet is available.
The Derby Day Committee is interested in acquiring any Derby Day car used in past years.
For more information, call Jim Meyers, 240-580-0968, or Sharon Kyle, 240-362-8029.
