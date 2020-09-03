State opioid grant helps communities
CUMBERLAND —The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is providing West Virginia a $43,756,934 State Opioid Response grant for prevention and treatment efforts in communities throughout the Mountain State.
“The opioid epidemic has decimated communities across the country, especially here in West Virginia,” said U.S. Rep. David McKinley. “Over the last several years we’ve heard constantly from medical professionals, law enforcement and others on the front lines of this crisis that we need more resources for treatment and prevention. I have worked to target federal resources to states that are particularly hard hit. As a result, West Virginia has seen a seven-fold increase. These funds will help provide vital support to those struggling with addiction and help our efforts in fighting the opioid epidemic.”
