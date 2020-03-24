Animal shelter changes procedures
CUMBERLAND — For the safety of the community as well as staff and volunteers, the Allegany County Animal Shelter has moved to adoptions by appointment only. To view adoptable pets, visit Petango.com or check the shelter Facebook page.
To make an appointment, call 301-777-5930. Adoption applications are available at http://alleganyanimalshelter.com/adoptables/. Staff will meet visitors in the parking lot if they prefer.
The shelter is suspending owner surrenders at this time. Anyone with an urgent need to rehome a pet should call for assistance. Pet owners who have experienced a loss of income as a result of coronavirus and need assistance with food can call the shelter for help.
All public events scheduled by the shelter have been canceled until further notice. Animal control operations will continue and can be reached at 240-362-7518 or 911 after hours.
Hospital closes walk-in records service
KEYSER, W.Va.— The Health Information Management Department of Potomac Valley Hospital, now located at New Creek Station, is temporarily closing walk-in services.
In an effort to safely process patient needs and limit exposure to coronavirus, all requests will be processed at 304-597-3591, WVUHROIRequest@wvumedicine.org or MyWVUChart.
To open a MyWVUChart account, visit https://wvuchart.com. Requests will be worked on Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
