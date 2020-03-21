Don’t flush wipes of any kind, city asks of residents
CUMBERLAND — With the increased use of disinfectant products, wipes and paper towels, the Cumberland Utilities Division is asking residents not to flush disinfectant wipes or wipes of any kind down the toilet.
Even wipes labeled by manufacturers as “flushable” should never be flushed down the toilet. The wipes do no break up in the sanitary system like toilet paper and can cause sewer backups in homes, apartments and businesses as well as in the sewer system.
Only flush toilet paper. It is made to break apart after it is flushed.
City to livestream council meetings, public business
CUMBERLAND — In response to the temporary closure of Cumberland City Hall to public traffic in order to help control the spread of coronavirus, the mayor and City Council’s regular meetings will be livestreamed using Facebook.
The page is being created by city staff in the spirit of transparent government, officials said Friday, to keep interested city residents and stakeholders informed about public actions of the council.
The page will also allow the city to stream bid openings, board and commission meetings, and other public business as the need arises. The city websitewww.cumberlandmd.gov will feature a link to the live-stream page.
March 24 school board meeting to be livestreamed
CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Board of Education will livestream its March 24, 1 p.m., meeting.
The board’s central office is closed to the public with restricted access for staff.
The meeting can be streamed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JKYR712hqxA. It is anticipated, however, that board members will immediately consider closure of the public meeting to meet in executive session in order to discuss personnel matters and negotiations, consult with counsel and conduct administrative function.
