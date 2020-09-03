Pilgrim’s offers training program
MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Employees at the Pilgrim’s Moorefield poultry complexes are participating in the new IMPACT training program with an extensive library of e-learning and hands-on mechanical skills.
The curriculum concentrates on safety and offers basic, intermediate and advanced training in mastering maintenance skill levels in subjects like pneumatics, hydraulics, mechanical, welding and electrical courses. The strategy of the training program is to create a growth and development opportunity for the team members to succeed personally and financially.
As one of the leading U.S. poultry brands, Pilgrim’s, with corporate headquarters in Greeley, Colorado, has operations in West Virginia and 13 other states.
