Webinar to help nonprofits
MCHENRY — The Garrett County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a free webinar for nonprofits on dealing with the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic on the financial health of their organization.
“Navigating Uncharted Waters During a Period of Hyper-Change — Impact on Financial Health & Continuity” will be presented April 30 at 2 p.m. Registration is required at visitdeepcreek.com/events/details/updated-cares-act-return-to-work-32223?calendarMonth=2020-04-01 or by calling Holly Lane at 301-387-6141.
A. Michael Gellman, founding principal/shareholder of Fiscal Strategies 4 Nonprofits LLC and Sustainability Education 4 Nonprofits, will be the featured speaker. Gellman will discuss how to evaluate organizational financial health and the implications of the economic downward pressure on funding and the increased use of operating reserves and the changing demand for services and programs, all of which could lead to rapidly growing deficits.
