Free vaccinations for county seventh graders
CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Health Department will offer free required vaccinations for Allegany County seventh graders at three drive-thru clinics. Students must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
Clinics will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on the following dates:
• Aug. 24: Mountain Ridge High School parking lot, weather permitting.
• Aug. 28: Fort Hill High School front parking lot loop, weather permitting.
• Sept. 10: Allegany County Fairgrounds pavilion, rain or shine.
Available vaccines include Tdap, meningococcal and HPV.
