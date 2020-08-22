Free vaccinations for county seventh graders

CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Health Department will offer free required vaccinations for Allegany County seventh graders at three drive-thru clinics. Students must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Clinics will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on the following dates:

• Aug. 24: Mountain Ridge High School parking lot, weather permitting.

• Aug. 28: Fort Hill High School front parking lot loop, weather permitting.

• Sept. 10: Allegany County Fairgrounds pavilion, rain or shine.

Available vaccines include Tdap, meningococcal and HPV.

