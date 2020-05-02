Road work to cause delays
PETERSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Highways announces upcoming delays on state Route 28 to repair roadway grates between South Branch Liquidators and the downtown stoplight beginning as early as May 4 between 6:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Traffic will be under the direction of flaggers. The work is expected to be completed in approximately two weeks, weather permitting.
Work to repair South Mill Creek Road about 1 mile south of the junction with U.S. 220 will occur between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The work is expected to be completed in four weeks, weather permitting.
On Route 28 near Springfield, traffic will be reduced to one lane at the John Blue Bridge to construct a new bridge crossing the South Branch Potomac River.
Motorists should expect significant delays. The work is expected to be completed in 1 1/2 years.
School meals program has deadline
Garrett County Public Schools is participating in a new program that will deliver meals at no cost to students at home while schools are closed due to the coronavirus.
Meals-to-You is a partnership between Garrett County Public Schools, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Baylor University. The program is open to students who receive free and reduced meals and are enrolled at Friendsville, Grantsville, Broad Ford, Crellin and Yough Glades Elementary schools and Southern Middle Schools.
Staff will contact families who meet the eligibility requirements. The enrollment period runs from May 5-12.
For more information, call the Food & Nutrition Services Department at 301-334-8917 or 888-285-7248.
