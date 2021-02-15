Hospital allows support person
CUMBERLAND — UPMC Western Maryland will allow one dedicated primary patient support person on-site for a patient within designated hours and one alternate to be named.
A support person is considered an essential part of the care team to help patients manage their care. Support person guidelines and regulations can be found at www.UPMCWesternMaryland.com.
Restrictions were eased in conjunction with Maryland Department of Health orders that were issued to allow visitation to resume at hospitals.
