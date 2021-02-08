FROSTBURG — FrostburgFirst will hold the third annual Frostburg Cocoa Crawl on Feb. 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event was postponed from January to coincide with Valentine’s Day weekend and offer the opportunity to taste special chocolate treats.
McFarland’s Candies will supply cocoa bombs to select locations.
Restaurants and cafes will offer hot chocolate specials in a variety of flavors and the downtown retail shops will have sweet snacks and valentine’s discounts.
Look for signage regarding COVID-19 restrictions in each business and wear a mask.
