Commission cancels biweekly meeting
CUMBERLAND — The Board of County Commissioners of Allegany County has canceled its April 9 public meeting.
“Recognizing both Governor Larry Hogan’s Stay at Home order and statements made by President Trump regarding the necessity to stay home this week, the Commissioners are taking this time to lead by example and to further urge all Allegany County citizens to do the same,” read an emailed news release from County Administrator Brandon Butler.
Information for businesses and community members about the COVID-19 pandemic is available at http://resources.inallegany.org.
Join Luke meeting on the phone
LUKE — The Luke mayor and commissioners will meet April 7 at 11 a.m. In conjunction with the regular meeting, a tax levy and budget hearing will be held.
Due to the COVID-19 emergency, the meeting will be closed to the public. To join the meeting via conference call, email lukemd@comcast.net or call 301-359-3074 for the access number. Participants will have to announce they are on the call. The meeting will be recorded. Written comments are welcome.
The town office and shop will be closed April 10 and 13 for the Easter holiday. Garbage will be collected April 9.
