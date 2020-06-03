Church cancels Bible school
ECKHART — Eckhart United Methodist Church has canceled its vacation Bible school that was scheduled for July 6-8.
For further information, contact 240-529-8312.
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 87F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: June 3, 2020 @ 9:37 am
BLOOMINGTON - JoAnn Rogers, 71, of Bloomington, passed away on June 1, 2020, at UPMC Western Maryland. Born Nov. 15, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Ethel (Brashear) Jenkins. She is also preceded in death by her husband, John Rogers; and her brother, John Jenkins. JoAnn was…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.