Coffman family reunion scheduled
PETERSBURG, W.Va. — The descendants of the late John Edward and Addie Mae (McNemar) Coffman will hold their family reunion Aug. 9 at the home of Betty Coffman in Petersburg.
Families should bring a covered dish and dessert. Lunch will be served at noon.
Call 304-668-4184 to RSVP.
State consumer rep to stop in Keyser
KEYSER, W.Va. — A representative of the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office will meet with residents to discuss consumer-related issues and answer questions Aug. 10 from 11 a.m. to noon in the Mineral County Commission Room, 150 Armstrong St., Keyser.
For more information, contact Pam Krushansky at 304-741-5834.
