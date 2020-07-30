Coffman family reunion scheduled

PETERSBURG, W.Va. — The descendants of the late John Edward and Addie Mae (McNemar) Coffman will hold their family reunion Aug. 9 at the home of Betty Coffman in Petersburg. 

Families should bring a covered dish and dessert. Lunch will be served at noon.

Call 304-668-4184 to RSVP.

State consumer rep to stop in Keyser

KEYSER, W.Va. — A representative of the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office will meet with residents to discuss consumer-related issues and answer questions Aug. 10 from 11 a.m. to noon in the Mineral County Commission Room, 150 Armstrong St., Keyser.

For more information, contact Pam Krushansky at 304-741-5834.

