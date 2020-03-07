Feminist Reading celebrates women
FROSTBURG — In celebration of Women’s History Month and the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage, Frostburg State University will present a Feminist Reading on March 12 at 7 p.m. at the Center for Literary Arts, 22 E. Main St.
Hosted by FSU’s student chapter of the American Association of University Women, the event is free and open to the public.
Participants Bring their own or someone else’s work to read addressing the expression of gender, marginalization equality and liberation.
The presentation is sponsored by the Women’s Studies Program at FSU and the Center for Literary Arts.
For more information, contact the Center for Literary Arts at 301-687-4340.
Legion auxiliary sets meeting
FROSTBURG — Farrady Unit 24 American Legion Auxiliary will meet March 9 at 6 p.m. at the Post Home.
Information from the recent Mountain District meeting will be presented and a schedule for the March 15 pancake breakfast prepared.
