Piedmont mayor, council to hold business meeting
PIEDMONT, W.Va. — The Piedmont mayor and council will meet April 15 at noon.
Agenda items include water and sewer, cleanup day in May, Municipal Judge John Lusk and a grant award.
CUMBERLAND - Kris Edward Northcraft, 31, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020. At Kris' request, he will be cremated. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Scarpelli Funeral Home, P.A. (www.ScarpelliFH.com), entrusted with arrangements.
