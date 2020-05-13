Event to honor Frostburg Village
FROSTBURG — First Congregational Church is planning a drive-in salute and prayer vigil for the frontline heroes who work at Sterling Care Frostburg Village and the patients on May 17 at 8:30 p.m. Prayer will be held inside the vehicles from 8:40 to 8:50 p.m. Social distancing policies will be followed.
Participants should turn lights and flashers on as they enter the property and must remain in their car at all times. Parking lot attendants will direct traffic.
No horns or loud shouting or noise makers of any kind are allowed.
Participants may play praise music softly in their vehicle.
Pig Out in the Park scheduled Aug. 15
Registration for Pig Out in the Park 2020, scheduled for Aug. 15, is open with applications available at https://www.pigoutfrostburg.com/, call 301-689-6900 or email pigoutfrostburg@gmail.com. Deadline is June 28.
The Kansas City Barbecue Society competition has categories for pork ribs and chicken.
The people’s choice category allows the crowd to decide whose barbecue reigns supreme by voting for their favorite to win the People’s Choice Award with a cash prize and trophy donated by Funky Repurps.
Last year’s winners took over $1,500 in cash prizes.
Community offers help during pandemic
FROSTBURG — The COVID-19 crisis has raised awareness for those who are finding it challenging to support themselves in unexpected times.
The willing and able in the community noticed the need and began to search for ways that they could help.
Doug Kramer of Edward Jones has donated 90 lunches to UPMC Western Maryland. Mountain City Coffeehouse and Creamery donated lunches for essential workers as well.
Mario’s Italian Eatery, in partnership with Stevens Electrical and Dale’s Communications, donated meals to UPMC Western Maryland, Frostburg Police and Frostburg State University Police.
Fatboy’s Pizza Shop has been allowing those in need to “pay as you go” or pay only what they have.
FrostburgFirst artist member Mindy Wilkinson with She’s So Pretty has been making masks in all sizes, taking requests from all of those in need.
