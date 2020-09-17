Live bluegrass at Indie on Main
KEYSER, W.Va. — Centerfire Bluegrass will perform live at the Indie on Main on Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. with limited seating and social distancing. The program will be livestreamed as well.
Centerfire Bluegrass, of New Creek, features Christian Evans, guitar lead/vocals; Jon Evans, guitar lead/vocals; Cole Hamilton, banjo; and Robbie Weaver, guitar and flat picker.
Music ranges from Mac Wiseman and Bill Monroe to Earl Scruggs and Jimmy Martin.
A suggested donation will be collected at the door or online, with the discount code INDIELOVESBLUEGRASS.
Open house offers garden learning
SLANESVILLE, W.Va. — The Slanesville Community Garden Mustang Garden at Slanesville Elementary School will hold an open house Sept. 20 from 2 to 4 p.m.
The schoolchildren will host the event, which will feature an afternoon of garden learning and squash to share.
The garden was created in 2016 to reestablish a pollinator patch that been mowed accidentally. The idea grew to include raised beds and a variety of plants that invite pollinators. Many people have been funding, supporting and volunteering their time to revive the garden.
Face masks and social distancing are required.
Flea market funds work at Stone House
BURLINGTON, W.Va. — The Stone House Flea Market on U.S. Route 50 near Burlington will be open inside and out Sept. 18-20 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Free spaces can be reserved by calling 304-790-1538. Light snacks and drinks will be available.
Proceeds benefit restoration of the 19th-century Stone House.
Benefit helps local musicians, workers
PURGITSVILLE, W.Va. — The Indie On Main Charitable Trust will hold a campout benefit for out-of-work gig workers and musicians Sept. 26-27 at the Flying Squirrel Ranch and Farm, 134 Rada Road.
All profit from donations, campsite rentals and spirit sales will benefit musicians and gig workers most in need. With the suggested donation, participants will enjoy a full day of music and barbecue dinner. Breakfast will be available and for those over 21, the event offers free tasting of Appalachian Spirits.
This is an outdoor event but social distancing is still expected of all who attend.
Local gig workers or musicians who need financial help can contact benefit@theindieonmain.com.
More information is available at the Indie on Main Charitable Trust or Flying Squirrel Ranch & Farm Facebook pages or by calling 304-359-4254.
