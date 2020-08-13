DNR seeks input on proposed changes to hunting rules
CUMBERLAND — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is seeking public comments on proposed rule changes regarding hunting and other matters related to the agency.
The deadline to submit comments is noon on Aug. 25. To see a list of proposed rule changes, visit sos.wv.gov/admin-law/Pages/ProposedRules.aspx and search for “Natural Resources.”
All comments must be submitted to DNRComments@wv.gov or sent by mail to West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, c/o Wendy Greene, 324 Fourth Ave., Room 343, South Charleston, WV 25303.
