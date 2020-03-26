City police limiting visitors
CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland Police Department is asking the public to limit visits to the Public Safety Building to emergency issues or situations that are absolutely necessary.
An intercom to the right of the entrance will connect visitors with an officer or dispatch personnel. Signs indicate that anyone who is sick is prohibited from entering police headquarters. For those who enter, screening questions may be asked by the officers or attendant.
Anyone planning to visit for a safety equipment repair order verification should delay that visit. The state of emergency declaration has suspended the due date of repair orders until 60 days after the state of emergency has been lifted. Also, the police department is not doing any fingerprinting at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.