Adult education sessions on Wednesday downtown
CUMBERLAND — Allegany College of Maryland’s Adult Basic Education program will host information and orientation sessions June 24 at 1 p.m. at ABE’s offices on the third floor of the Gateway Center at 110 Baltimore St. in downtown Cumberland.
Attendees are asked to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. A second session will be offered at 6 p.m. via Zoom. The program provides educational services to Maryland residents who need a high school diploma or who may need to work on their basic skills for employment or continuing their education. ABE classes are free and support services are available.
To register for either session, contact Melanie Valentine at 301-784-5445 or mvalentine6162@allegany.edu.
Legislators to share their perspectives via Zoom
MCHENRY — The Garrett County Chamber of Commerce will hold a virtual Business Before Hours: Legislative Wrap-Up via Zoom on June 23 from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
Sen. George Edwards and Del. Wendell Beitzel will provide their perspectives on the 2020 session of the General Assembly. They will discuss legislation that passed, what did not pass and how businesses and Garrett County will be impacted.
Register at visitdeepcreek.com or contact Holly Lane at holly@garrettchamber.com.
