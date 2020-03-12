Orchestra festival this evening
CUMBERLAND — In celebration of Music In Our Schools Month, the All-County Orchestra festival will consist of three performing groups March 12 at 6:30 p.m. at Fort Hill High School.
The Junior Orchestra will be conducted by Sierra Fairbanks, Jay Moon and Patricia Aaron. The Middle School Orchestra will be conducted by Anne Bell of Old Dominion University. The High School Orchestra will be conducted by Cheryl Blockland, who recently retired from Calvert County Public Schools.
