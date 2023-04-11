CUMBERLAND — Brooks Durham will be honored as The Children’s League Dapper Dan Child of the Year at the 73rd annual Dapper Dan awards banquet April 16 at the Ali Ghan Shrine Club.
Brooks is 14 years old and resides in LaVale with his parents and brother. He is in the seventh grade at Braddock Middle School.
“Brooks is one of the hardest working students I have had the pleasure to work with. Every day I watch him overcome personal challenges that inspire me and all those who have the golden opportunity of knowing him,” teacher Shawn Twigg said.
“His positive outlook on the world around him changes any room he enters. It is a true blessing to teach Brooks. He has taught me more about life than I have ever had the opportunity to teach him.”
Brooks is closely followed for his spastic diplegic cerebral palsy at The Children’s League. Prior to becoming a patient there, he was followed at Kennedy Kreiger Institute in Baltimore by Dr. Ranjit Varghese, pediatric orthopedic surgeon at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
When Brooks’ family moved to Cumberland, Varghese referred him to the League, where he sees Brooks every six months in orthopedic clinics.
Due to his cerebral palsy, Brooks is required to use a foot/ankle brace for stability and balance, a nighttime knee brace to help with extension and a walker for long distances.
To help with his crouch gait and hamstring tightness, Brooks receives weekly physical therapy at The Children’s League by Jenny Vought.
“Brooks is truly a delightful young man. He always has a smile and is an inspiration to all of us. It is an honor to know him,” Cathy Growden, executive director of The Children’s League, said.
The Dapper Dan awards banquet will begin at 4 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by calling The Sports Shoppe at 301-722-5490 or The Children’s League at 301-759-5200.
