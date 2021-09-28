‘Buck-A-Cup’ will benefit Children’s League clinics
CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland Scottish Rite of Freemasons is sponsoring the annual “Buck-A-Cup” fundraiser to benefit The Children’s League orthopedic clinics and the Rite Care Childhood Language Disorders Clinic.
Participating restaurants will sell tickets that can be redeemed for a coffee, tea or soda Nov. 10-11 and Dec. 10-11.
Restaurants that have signed up for the campaign include Arby’s of LaVale, Chat-N-Chew, Denny’s Restaurant of LaVale, the K-Bar and Roy Rogers Restaurant.
The Children’s League provides free services to children of Allegany, Garrett, Grant and Mineral counties with a clinic at the Allegany County Health Department, Oakland Lodge, Mineral County Health Department and Grant Memorial Hospital.
For more information on The Children’s League, contact Cathy Growden at 301-759-5200.
For more information on the Scottish Rite, contact Jamey Hill at 240-362-2705.
