CUMBERLAND — Western Maryland business districts and nonprofits are among the groups to receive grant awards through the new Community Safety Works program announced as part of Gov. Larry Hogan’s Re-Fund the Police Initiative.
Administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, Community Safety Works awards grants to encourage the implementation of crime prevention strategies through physical design improvements, operational activities, community vigilance, blight removal and increased property maintenance.
For business district improvements, $4,410,756 was provided to 54 recipients, many of which were designated Main Street Maryland communities. Area recipients include the Cumberland Economic Development Corp., $95,400; Historic Frostburg, $47,000; and Oakland Heritage Community Foundation, $29,545.
Facility improvement grants totaling $5,389,939 were awarded to 250 Maryland-based nonprofit organizations.
The following grants were included: Allegany College Foundation, $24,950; Allegany County Historical Society, $25,000; Allegany Museum, $18,416; Allegany Youth Enrichment Program Services, $3,250; Bishop Walsh School, $24,904; Cresaptown Methodist Church, $10,950; Emmanuel Episcopal Parish, $25,000; Evergreen Heritage Center Foundation, $23,400; Westernport First Baptist Church, $20,000; Frostburg State University Foundation, $24,916; Cumberland YMCA, $25,000; and Maryland Salem Children’s Trust, $20,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.